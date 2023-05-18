'90s Actress Megan Ward 'Memba Her?!

American actress Megan Ward was in her early 20s when she became a well-known star for her roles in comedy films like "Encino Man," "Freaked" and "The Brady Bunch Movie" back in the early 1990s.

Perhaps one of her most notable roles was Robyn Sweeney in "Encino Man" -- where she played the high school beauty and teen crush of her co-star Sean Astin. She also starred in MTV's first film, "Joes Apartment" alongside Jerry O'Connell, where she played Lily Dougherty -- the senator's daughter.

Over the years, she has made guest appearances on TV shows such as "CSI: NY."