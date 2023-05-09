'Ally McBeal' Star Calista Flockhart 'Memba Her?!
'Ally McBeal' Star Calista Flockhart 'Memba Her?!
5/9/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actress Calista Flockhart was just 26 years old when she first played the role of Ally McBeal -- the Boston lawyer who is looking for love, wanting to have a baby and feeling the pressure of her biological clock -- in the legal comedic drama "Ally McBeal" back in 1997.
Joining Flockhart in the TV series included Greg Germann as the smooth-talking lawyer who puts winning over morality, Richard Fish, Lisa Nicole Carson as Ally's best friend and roommate, Renee Raddick and Peter MacNicol as the shy attorney who thrives in the courtroom, John Cage.