Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Ally McBeal' Star Calista Flockhart 'Memba Her?!

'Ally McBeal' Star Calista Flockhart 'Memba Her?!

5/9/2023 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 12
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them?! Launch Gallery
Alamy

American actress Calista Flockhart was just 26 years old when she first played the role of Ally McBeal -- the Boston lawyer who is looking for love, wanting to have a baby and feeling the pressure of her biological clock -- in the legal comedic drama "Ally McBeal" back in 1997.

Joining Flockhart in the TV series included Greg Germann as the smooth-talking lawyer who puts winning over morality, Richard Fish, Lisa Nicole Carson as Ally's best friend and roommate, Renee Raddick and Peter MacNicol as the shy attorney who thrives in the courtroom, John Cage.

Guess what she looks like now!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later