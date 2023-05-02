Guess Who This Blonde Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this smizing girl with blonde hair in her blue tank was showing some sass on magazine covers and appearing in music videos, she was just a little girl chowing down on some grub up in London, England.

For all you "Swifties" out there ... you may have seen her in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music vid or perhaps A$AP Ferg's "Dope Walk" vid. She's also taken on some starring movie roles including films, "Paper Towns" and "Suicide Squad" next to Margot Robbie and Jared Leto.