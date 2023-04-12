Child Country Singer Billy Gilman 'Memba Him?!

Child country singer Billy Gilman was only 11 years old when he burst onto the music scene with his hit song "One Voice" back in 2000. The song was part of his debut album "One Voice" and also featured popular tracks like "Oklahoma" and "There's a Hero."

His first album's success garnered spots on both the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Since then, Billy has released a total of five albums and in 2016, he finished runner-up on "The Voice" where he covered songs like Adele's "When We Were" with help from his coach Adam Levine.