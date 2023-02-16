Kim Baker In 'Cheaper By The Dozen' 'Memba Her?!

Former child star Morgan York was only 10 years old when she first played the role of Kim Baker -- the very smart and clever twin who loves a good prank -- in the comedy/family film "Cheaper By The Dozen" back in 2003.

Morgan shared the big screen with Steve Martin as the funny dad and football coach, Tom Baker, Bonnie Hunt as the loving mother, Kate Baker and Hilary Duff as Kim's older sister who is into makeup and fashion, Lorraine Baker.