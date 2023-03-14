Todd Cleary In 'Wedding Crashers' 'Memba Him?!

Australian–American actor Keir O'Donnell was 26 years old when he was cast as the hilarious Todd Cleary -- the black sheep of the family who enjoys painting semi-nude portraits -- in the classic comedy movie "Wedding Crashers" back in 2005.

Joining Keir in the classic movie was Vince Vaughn as the wise wedding crasher and smooth talker, Jeremy Grey. Owen Wilson as the life of the party and wedding crasher, John Beckwith ... and Rachel McAdams who is a bit lost in life and interested in John, Claire Cleary.