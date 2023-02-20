Chris Ballew From 'The Presidents Of The United States Of America' 'Memba Him?!

'The Presidents Of The USA'

American musician, Chris Ballew was 27 years old when he rose to fame after starting the alternative rock band "The Presidents Of The United States of America" back in 1993, putting out popular hits like "Peaches" and "Lump."

Ballew originally shared the stage with drummer Jason Finn and guitarist Dave Dederer who was replaced by Andrew McKeag in 2004. Although "PotUSA" went their separate ways in 2015, their music still lives on.

Ballew has also had a successful solo career and recently released his album titled "Bone By Bone."

"Movin' to the country, Gonna eat a lot of peaches!"