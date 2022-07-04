'American Pie Singer' Don McLean 'Memba Him?!
7/4/2022 12:01 AM PT
American singer and songwriter Don McLean was just 26 years old when he released his hit song "American Pie" -- the eight-and-a-half minute track that is commonly associated with national pride and patriotism -- back in 1971.
The song's success has led to many other iconic musicians renditioning the classic, including John Mayer, Madonna, Jon Bon Jovi, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks ... not to mention, "American Pie" was steadfast on numerous music charts for decades!
"Bye-Bye, Miss American Pie."