Guess Who This Happy Boy Turned Into!

Before this smiling boy was a fitness app owner and collecting red roses on "The Bachelor," he was just playing basketball, sitting on his momma's lap and cheesin' for the camera, while growing up in San Diego, California.

Walking out of the limo with his side-swept hair, he made his reality television debut on Hannah Brown's season of "The Bachelorette" and although he wasn't so lucky in finding love the first go-around, he headed off to "Bachelor in Paradise" and ended up on one knee!