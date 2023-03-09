Guess Who This Little Lady Turned Into!

Before this darling gal in her Minnie and Mickey Mouse bib turned into a pageant queen and model, she was just growing up with her four (also adorable) siblings in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Within just one year, she was crowned winner of Miss Rhode Island USA, Miss USA and Miss Universe. And, if you haven't seen her on the field cheering on the San Francisco 49ers, you may have watched her home tour or perhaps one of her makeup tutorials.