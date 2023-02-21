Guess Who This Birthday Baby Turned Into!

Before this sweet girl with her party hat turned into a media personality and a talented actress, she was just gearing up for her birthday bash, hanging with her two sisters and growing up in Houston, Texas.

She's been making you laugh since her Vine debut back in 2013 and with much success, she has hosted a plethora of TV shows and award shows. For those of you "Freakish" fans out there ... this cute kid played the role of Violet Adams.