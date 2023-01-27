Lexie In 'Safe Haven' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Mimi Kirkland was only 8 years old when she played the role of Lexie -- the smart and loving daughter who is seeking a mother following her mother's passing -- in the 2013 romance/drama "Safe Haven."

Mimi shared the big screen with Josh Duhamel as the recent widow, loving dad and local grocery store owner, Alex Wheatley, Julianne Hough as the woman who flees from her abusive husband and falls in love with Alex, Katie Feldman and David Lyons as the alcoholic husband and police officer who is trying to track down his wife, Kevin Tierney.