Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Unhappy Camper Turned Into!

Guess Who This Sad Unicorn Turned Into!

1/24/2023 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 12
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Before this Los Angeles native had millions of fans and was getting standing o's, she was just watching her parents sing and act, bonding with her big bro and sobbing over her unicorn birthday cake.

This blue-eyed gal is known for making tunes in her brother's bedroom, who by the way is anything but a bad guy. When she's not collaborating with other famous musicians like Rosalia and Khalid, you can find her on the 'Gram rocking her streetwear style and showing off her ocean eyes.

Need one more clue? She is a true "Belieber!"

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later