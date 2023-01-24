Guess Who This Sad Unicorn Turned Into!

Before this Los Angeles native had millions of fans and was getting standing o's, she was just watching her parents sing and act, bonding with her big bro and sobbing over her unicorn birthday cake.

This blue-eyed gal is known for making tunes in her brother's bedroom, who by the way is anything but a bad guy. When she's not collaborating with other famous musicians like Rosalia and Khalid, you can find her on the 'Gram rocking her streetwear style and showing off her ocean eyes.