Guess Who This Blonde Boy Turned Into!

Before this cute guy in his helmet was putting on his boxing mitts and influencing on social media, he was just skateboarding around the neighborhood with his bro in Cleveland, Ohio and rockin' the heck out of his bleach blonde buzz cut!

After going viral on Vine in the early 2010s, he made his way to television and appeared on Disney's show "Bizaardvark" alongside Madison Hu and Olivia Rodrigo. He also ventured into the music industry, and he was definitely looking Fresh Out Of London!