Before this little girl in her checkered outfit turned into a well-known actress, she was just a young lass growing up in British Columbia, Canada, before making the big move to New York City at just 16 years old.

While playing one of her most iconic roles in the late '90s and early 2000s, she was most likely making you chuckle with her unapologetic humor and her sex-positive dialect. In fact, her character was so iconic, she portrayed her sexy public relations personality in a few Pepsi commercials.