Jen Bunney On MTV's 'The Hills' 'Memba Her?!
5/1/2023 12:01 AM PT
TV personality and author Jen Bunney, who now goes by her married name, Jennifer Dunphy, was just 21 years old when she first appeared on MTV's hit show "The Hills" back in 2007.
Bunney contributed to the series' drama along with Lauren Conrad as the fashion student who journeyed from Laguna Beach to Los Angeles, Heidi Montag as Lauren's (ex) bestie and party girl ... and of course Kristin Cavallari, the bubbly blonde who never shied away from confrontation.
Jen also made appearances with LC on "Laguna Beach" back in her teen years and is spilling all the tea in her new book, "Don’t Tell Me What to Do: The Secret Guide to Unlocking Your Power, Potential, and Purpose."