Guess Who This Beachy Kid Turned Into!

Before this cute kid was a reality television maven and a business emperess, she was just blockin' out the haters with her sunnies, chillin' on the beach and driving her Izuzu Trooper around sunny Southern, California.

There's nothing common about this cool chick! She first popped up on the scene when her and her high school pals were catching rays on the beach and making bonfires. As of recently, her and her high school boyfriend have been heading "Back To The Beach", spillin' all of the reali-tea!