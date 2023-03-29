Guess Who This Girl In Overalls Turned Into!
3/29/2023 12:01 AM PT
Before this cutie-pie in overalls turned into a reality television star and a businesswoman, she was growing up in Ontario, Ohio -- just dancing her little heart out and later becoming a dancer for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Prior to her reality television days, she danced for Pitbull and assisted 'RHOBH' star Erika Jayne. Today, she is a co-founder of the Future Earth Foundation, and if you're a "Kardashians" follower, you've definitely seen her hangin' with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.
Need one more hint? Her career took off after meeting Kim K. through a Pussycat Doll.