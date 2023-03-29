Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Girl In Overalls Turned Into!

Guess Who This Girl In Overalls Turned Into!

3/29/2023 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 19
Launch Gallery
GUESS WHO! Launch Gallery

Before this cutie-pie in overalls turned into a reality television star and a businesswoman, she was growing up in Ontario, Ohio -- just dancing her little heart out and later becoming a dancer for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Prior to her reality television days, she danced for Pitbull and assisted 'RHOBH' star Erika Jayne. Today, she is a co-founder of the Future Earth Foundation, and if you're a "Kardashians" follower, you've definitely seen her hangin' with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

Need one more hint? Her career took off after meeting Kim K. through a Pussycat Doll.

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later