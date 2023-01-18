Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Joseph The Bully In 'This Is 40' 'Memba Him?!

1/18/2023 12:01 AM PT
Universal Pictures

Austin, Texas native and actor Ryan Lee was 15 years old when he was cast as the mini Tom Petty lookalike Joseph -- the school's cyberbully who goes face-to-face with a pushy pregnant mom -- in the comedy film "This Is 40" back in 2012.

Lee shared the big screen with Hollywood greats including Leslie Mann as the mom who is anxious to turn the big 4-0, Debbie, Paul Rudd as the father and record label owner, Pete ... and Maude Apatow as the 13-year-old daughter who doesn't make the hot list, Sadie.

Ryan was also in the show "Trophy Wife" as well as David Guetta's music video for "Titanium."

Guess what he looks like now!

