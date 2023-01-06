Guess Who This Bday Boy Turned Into!
1/6/2023 12:01 AM PT
Before this birthday boy in his strapping suspenders turned into a popular soap actor and a doting father of three, he was just blowing out his candles on his 3rd birthday and growing up in Italy before eventually moving to Illinois.
If you don't remember this handsome guy on "All My Children," you probably watched him on the CW's "Riverdale" next to Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse. He's often flexin' on the Gram, showing off his ripped physique.
Need one more hint? He cohosts with his wifey from time to time during the early hours of the morning.