Guess Who This Girl With Bangs Turned Into!

Before this cutie decked out in floral print turned into a model and socialite, she was just heading off to ballet class in New York City, watching her dad act on the big screen and growing up in Long Island, New York.

When this gorgeous gal isn't in wifey mode or at the pilates studio, you can find her making YouTube vids in her bathroom with other Hollywood hotties like Kendall Jenner and Ashley Graham OR selling the heck out of her makeup line.