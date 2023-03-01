Guess Who This Mini Mullet Man Turned Into!

Before this adorable guy with his mullet haircut turned into a media personality and a father of four, he was just boppin' around town with his teddy bear, while growing up with his older sister in London, England.

Being that his father is "The Prince Of Darkness" ... this fella is no stranger to music. Many would say he was a reality TV OG, and you probably watched him rebelling with his sis back in the early 2000s.