Guess Who This Fancy Gal Turned Into!

Guess Who This Fancy Gal Turned Into!

1/30/2023 12:01 AM PT
Getty / Instagram

Before this "fancy pants" teen turned into an actress and a tv personality in "The O.C.", she was growing up in Chappaqua, New York and schooling everyone with her superior vocabulary at Syracuse University.

After playing a New Jersey bartender on the television series "That's Life," she moved over to reality tv, becoming a key player in Orange County. There's nothing she loves more than the sound of a champagne cork being popped and is more than willing to splurge on a pricey bottle of "Champs."

Need one more hint? If you want a peak into her world, just tune into her podcast!

Can you guess who she is?

