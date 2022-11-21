Guess Who This Speedy Guy Turned Into!

Before this curly-headed cutie was working with some of the music industry's biggest stars, he was just strapped into a grocery cart and a pair of red overalls while growing up in New York City with his four siblings.

With no intentions of name-dropping ... Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato are just a few careers this star-studded guy manages. And, music isn't the only pot he has his hand in ... in 2011, he produced Bieber's "Never Say Never" documentary which historically became one of the biggest-grossing docs of all time!