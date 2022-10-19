Guess Who This Scream Queen Turned Into!
Guess Who This Scream Queen Turned Into!
10/19/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this sweet kid turned into a thriller and horror film actress, she was dressing up in her finest bride attire and growing up in Rhinebeck, NY.
She has played mysterious roles in the films "Scream 4," "The Blackcoat's Daughter" and "The Hunt."
Even though this cutie made her film debut at just 9 years old, her acting skills are sure to "Blow" your mind! She has shared the big screen with thriller master Johnny Depp -- who played Glen Lantz in the 1984 classic "A Nightmare On Elm Street" and Penelope Cruz who also went ultra spooky in "Gothika" back in 2003.