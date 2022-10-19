Guess Who This Scream Queen Turned Into!

Before this sweet kid turned into a thriller and horror film actress, she was dressing up in her finest bride attire and growing up in Rhinebeck, NY.

Even though this cutie made her film debut at just 9 years old, her acting skills are sure to "Blow" your mind! She has shared the big screen with thriller master Johnny Depp -- who played Glen Lantz in the 1984 classic "A Nightmare On Elm Street" and Penelope Cruz who also went ultra spooky in "Gothika" back in 2003.