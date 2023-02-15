Guess Who This Snapback Kid Turned Into!

Before this fresh kid in his snapback and windbreaker turned into an actor and a teen heartthrob, he was just growing up in the south, playing hockey and mastering his shaggy hair and ripped physique.

He was banking on making it big as a hockey player, although it turns out there were other plans in store for this cool kiddo! And, for all you Donna Summer and Kygo fans, you probably saw him in the "Hot Stuff" music video chumming up to his co-star Madelyn Cline.