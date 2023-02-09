Guess Who This Buttoned-Up Boy Turned Into!

Before this adorable kid in his button-down shirt and diamond studs turned into a singer and rapper, he was just creating original memes on Twitter, dreaming of making it in Hollywood and growing up in Lithia Springs, Georgia.

And, boy oh boy did this man's dreams come true! After going viral in 2019, there's been no stopping him from achieving mega success, including working with famed stars like Doja Cat and Elton John.