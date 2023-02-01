Guess Who This Beach Baby Turned Into!

Before this Southern California native with bleach blonde locs was a hair guru to the stars, he was just hanging and getting a tan on the beach in Waikiki, enjoying his lollipop and surfing with his family.

Working with some of Hollywood's hottest stars including Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Aniston, this guy definitely has some tea to spill, and he tells all on his podcast, "In The Chair." When he's not putting his blonde touch on Hollywood, he enjoys spending his time in Nashville, Tennessee.