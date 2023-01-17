Before this cutie in her blue overalls turned into a singing machine and a piano-playing pro, she was just learning her way around the keys, hanging with her little brother and growing up on the streets of a concrete jungle.

You probably first started listening to her in the early 2000s, and she has hit it out of the ballpark ever since. And just to add to her coolness, she's collaborated with other musical geniuses like Usher and Jay Z. Needless to say ... 'this girl is on fire!'

Need one more clue? She was in "The Nanny Diaries" with Scarlett Johansson.