Guess Who This Hungry Kid Turned Into!
1/19/2023 12:01 AM PT
Before this blue-eyed boy with bleach-blonde tips turned into a successful actor, he was just chowing down on some crawfish and dreaming of becoming a Hollywood star while growing up in Arroyo Grande, California.
Although this talented dude with frosty tips was accepted into the University of Southern California ... he wound up skipping out to continue in show biz and sing in high school for the next couple of years.
Need one more clue? You can bet your bottom dollar he's used hairspray to keep all of his hairstyles in mint condition.