Guess Who This Itty-Bitty Biker Turned Into!

Before this adorable gal on her dad's bike turned into a singer and TV personality, she was just strapping into her helmet, sipping on some juice and hitting the road in Nantucket, Massachusetts ... on her way to fame!

After the release of her 2014 single, it was clear this musician loves to empower her listeners and is "All About That Bass." She has appeared on numerous competition shows like "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "The Voice."