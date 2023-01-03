Aviva Drescher From 'RHONY' 'Memba Her?!

American TV personality and author Aviva Drescher was 42 years old when she made her debut on Bravo's reality series "The Real Housewives of New York City" back in 2012.

Joining Aviva in the dramatic series included Ramona Singer as the turtle time wrangler with 'crazy eyes,' Luann de Lesseps as the countess and former model, Sonja Morgan as the outgoing recent divorcee and Carole Radziwill who gave Aviva a run for her money when it came to writing books.