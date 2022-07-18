Medium At 'RHOBH' Dinner Party From Hell 'Memba Her?!

American medium and psychic Allison DuBois was 38 years old when she lit up her electric cigarette and sparked up the verbal brawl on season one of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Accompanying Allison to the 'Dinner Party From Hell' included the leader of the pack, Kyle Richards, Kyle's partner in crime, Faye Resnick, the intelligent restaurateur, Lisa Vanderpump and the 'queen of Malibu,' Camille Meyer (formerly known as Camille Grammer).