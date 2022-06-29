Daddy's Girl, Veruca, In Willy Wonka -- 'Memba Her?!
6/29/2022 12:01 AM PT
English actress and singer Julie Dawn Cole was just 13 years old when she was cast as Veruca Salt -- the spoiled and greedy daughter who demands everything 'now' and the second person to discover the Golden Ticket -- in the 1971 classic film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."
Julie shared the big screen with the late Gene Wilder as the colorful and gleeful Willy Wonka, Peter Ostrum as the sweet and humble, Charlie Bucket and Denise Nickerson as the selfish and vain gal, Violet Beauregarde.
"I want it now!"