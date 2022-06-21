Harper Finkle In 'Wizards of Waverly Place' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Jennifer Stone was just 14 years old when she was cast as Harper Finkle -- the rule-follower and intelligent student who makes her own clothing -- in Disney's 2007-2012 teen sitcom "Wizards of Waverly Place."

Stone was cast alongside Selena Gomez as the mischievous and sometimes rude middle child and wizard, Alex Russo, David Henrie as Alex's smart, hardworking brother and wizard, Justin Russo, Jake T. Austin as the Russo-kid whose magic often leads to trouble, Max Russo and Gregg Sulkin as Alex's charming and laidback boyfriend, Mason Greyback.