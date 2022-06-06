Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Footballer Turned Into!

Guess Who This Footballer Turned Into!

6/6/2022 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 12
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Before this kneeling athlete became a popular television personality, an entrepreneur and a father of three, he was an outside linebacker for The University of California.

Because of his strong physique and stature, this teenager became a bodyguard for bands Soundgarden, Slayer, and singer-songwriter Glenn Danzig. He is definitely most known for his welding abilities in addition to his mechanic skills when it comes to cars, which led him to hosting Discovery Channel's "Monster Garage."

Need one more nudge towards who this baller is? You may have seen him on the hit show "West Coast Choppers."

Can you guess who he is?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later