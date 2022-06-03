Craig in 'Drake & Josh' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Alec Medlock was just 14 years old when he was cast as Craig -- the geeky high school student who is friends with Josh -- in Nickelodeon's 2004-2007 sitcom series "Drake & Josh."

Alec was cast alongside Drake Bell as the cool, attractive and guitar playin' brother, Drake Parker, Josh Peck as the nerdy brother, Josh Nichols, Miranda Cosgrove as the devious pranking sister, Megan Parker and Yvette Nicole Brown as Josh's boss and obsessed with Drake, Helen.