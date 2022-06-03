Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Craig In 'Drake & Josh' -- 'Memba Him

Craig in 'Drake & Josh' 'Memba Him?!

6/3/2022 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 9
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them?! Launch Gallery
Getty

American actor Alec Medlock was just 14 years old when he was cast as Craig -- the geeky high school student who is friends with Josh -- in Nickelodeon's 2004-2007 sitcom series "Drake & Josh."

Alec was cast alongside Drake Bell as the cool, attractive and guitar playin' brother, Drake Parker, Josh Peck as the nerdy brother, Josh Nichols, Miranda Cosgrove as the devious pranking sister, Megan Parker and Yvette Nicole Brown as Josh's boss and obsessed with Drake, Helen.

Before landing his role on "Drake & Josh" Alec had a voice acting role in "Finding Nemo."

Guess what he looks like today at 32 years old!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later