Guess Who This Little Chef Turned Into!

5/20/2022 12:01 AM PT
Getty / Instagram

Before this cute kid was serving up looks on the runway and gracing the covers of countless magazine covers, she was just a little chef cooking up something awesome in Santa Barbara, California.

Modeling definitely runs through the family gene pool for this top model, but she definitely has put her own touch on her craft. Aside from seeing her on the catwalk, you probably have seen her on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Still not sure who this posing princess is ... one last hint: her father is one of the richest real estate developers in the world!

Can you guess who she is?

