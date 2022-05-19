Fabrizio in 'Titanic' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Danny Nucci was 28 years old when he was cast as Fabrizio de Rossi -- the Italian native and Jack Dawson's best friend who journeyed on the Titanic ship -- in the 1997 classic romance film "Titanic."

Nucci shared the big screen with some of the greats including Leonardo DiCaprio as the optimistic and poor American seeking to become rich through his journeys, Jack Dawson and Kate Winslet as the rich socialite who is seeking freedom from an arranged life, Rose DeWitt Bukater.