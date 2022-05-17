George Little in 'Stuart Little' 'Memba Him?!

American actor and producer Jonathan Lipnicki was just 9 years old when he played George Little -- the Little family's oldest son who accepts and eventually establishes a bond with the family's pet mouse, after winning a boat race together -- in the 1999 film "Stuart Little."

Jonathan shared the big screen with Michael J. Fox playing the mouse voice of Stuart Little, Geena Davis as Mrs. Eleanor Little, Hugh Laurie as Mr. Frederick Little and Nathan Lane as Snowbell.