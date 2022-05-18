Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Little Lady Turned Into!

Guess Who This Little Lady Turned Into!

5/18/2022 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 16
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Before this girl turned into a teen idol and a multi-award-winning actress, she was a child model .. hanging and posing outdoors in San Francisco, California.

While this photogenic chick with beach-perfect blonde hair is most known for her role in the hit comedy film "Clueless," she's also a loving and goofy mom, who enjoys sharing her tight-knit relationship with her son on Instagram.

Her acting genre-repertoire spans from comedy to thriller. Oh, and speaking of thrillers ... she made her film debut in the thriller "The Crush" in 1993.

Can you guess who this "Blast from the Past" kid is?!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later