Guess Who This Little Lady Turned Into!
Guess Who This Little Lady Turned Into!
5/18/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this girl turned into a teen idol and a multi-award-winning actress, she was a child model .. hanging and posing outdoors in San Francisco, California.
While this photogenic chick with beach-perfect blonde hair is most known for her role in the hit comedy film "Clueless," she's also a loving and goofy mom, who enjoys sharing her tight-knit relationship with her son on Instagram.
Her acting genre-repertoire spans from comedy to thriller. Oh, and speaking of thrillers ... she made her film debut in the thriller "The Crush" in 1993.