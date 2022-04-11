Austin Ames In 'Cinderella Story' -- 'Memba Him?!
4/11/2022 12:01 AM PT
New York actor Chad Michael Murray was 22 years old when he landed the role of the popular jock Austin Ames aka 'Nomad' -- who winds up steering away from his father's plan for him to play professional football and instead scoops up his Cinderella -- in the 2004 high school movie "A Cinderella Story."
Chad was joined on the big screen with some big Hollywood names including Hilary Duff playing modern-day Cinderella, Sam, Jennifer Coolidge as the evil yet comedic step-mother, Fiona and Regina King as Sam's saving confidant, Rhonda.