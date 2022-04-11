Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Austin Ames In 'Cinderella Story' -- 'Memba Him?!

Austin Ames In 'Cinderella Story' 'Memba Him?!

4/11/2022 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 12
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them?! Launch Gallery
Everett Collection

New York actor Chad Michael Murray was 22 years old when he landed the role of the popular jock Austin Ames aka 'Nomad' -- who winds up steering away from his father's plan for him to play professional football and instead scoops up his Cinderella -- in the 2004 high school movie "A Cinderella Story."

Chad was joined on the big screen with some big Hollywood names including Hilary Duff playing modern-day Cinderella, Sam, Jennifer Coolidge as the evil yet comedic step-mother, Fiona and Regina King as Sam's saving confidant, Rhonda.

Guess what Prince Charming looks like now at 40 years old!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later