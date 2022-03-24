Kenny Davis In 'Half Baked' 'Memba Him?!

enny Davis In 'Half Baked' -- 'Memba Him?!
3/24/2022 12:01 AM PT
Canadian-American actor Harland Williams was in his mid-30s when he blazed the role of Kenny Davis -- the high school teacher who goes to jail after accidentally killing a cop's horse -- in the classic stoner comedy "Half Baked."
Also featured in the film were actors Dave Chappelle playing Sir Smoke-a-Lot, Jim Breuer as Brian, and Guillermo Díaz as Scarface. Other notable stars included Snoop Dogg, Stephen Baldwin and Jon Stewart.
24 years later, Harland continues to bring the laughs with his stand-up comedy and his wacky IG antics ... like taking his Instagram followers on his shopping trips to IKEA.