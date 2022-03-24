Kenny Davis In 'Half Baked' 'Memba Him?!

Canadian-American actor Harland Williams was in his mid-30s when he blazed the role of Kenny Davis -- the high school teacher who goes to jail after accidentally killing a cop's horse -- in the classic stoner comedy "Half Baked."

Also featured in the film were actors Dave Chappelle playing Sir Smoke-a-Lot, Jim Breuer as Brian, and Guillermo Díaz as Scarface. Other notable stars included Snoop Dogg, Stephen Baldwin and Jon Stewart.