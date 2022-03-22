Australian actress and model Ruby Rose intrigued us all when she was locked up on the crazy popular prison show as the side-shaved Stella Carlin for season 3 of Netflix's hit show "Orange Is the New Black" back in 2015.

She shared the screen with lead actress Taylor Schilling who played the poorly adjusting inmate, Piper Chapman and Laverne Cox as the salon boss, Sophia Burset.

Rose was also an MTV Australia presenter and co-hosted "Australia's Next Top Model" in 2009 as well as "The Project" until 2011.