311 'Memba Them?!
3/11/2022 12:01 AM PT
It's time to get "Down" because it's 3/11 Day ... a day to celebrate the legendary rock band 311. The group consists of lead singer Nick Hexum, guitarist Tim Mahoney, bassist/vocalist Aaron Wills aka 'P-Nut', DJ/vocalist Doug "S.A." Martinez and drummer Chad Sexton.
If you are part of the '311 Nation' you most definitely jammed to "Amber", "All Mixed Up", "I'll Be Here Awhile", and "Prisoner."
The group dates back to the late '80s ... but March 11, 2000, marked the first year celebrating this epic holiday. And for your 4-1-1 ... or for today's sake 3-1-1, the band's famous name arose after the original guitarist Jim Watson was arrested for streaking in Omaha, Nebraska.
As the band grew from the ground up, they worked their way to headline at local venues and eventually started touring internationally.