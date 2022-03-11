It's time to get "Down" because it's 3/11 Day ... a day to celebrate the legendary rock band 311. The group consists of lead singer Nick Hexum, guitarist Tim Mahoney, bassist/vocalist Aaron Wills aka 'P-Nut', DJ/vocalist Doug "S.A." Martinez and drummer Chad Sexton.

The group dates back to the late '80s ... but March 11, 2000, marked the first year celebrating this epic holiday. And for your 4-1-1 ... or for today's sake 3-1-1, the band's famous name arose after the original guitarist Jim Watson was arrested for streaking in Omaha, Nebraska.