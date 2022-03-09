Susan and Sharon in 'The Parent Trap' 'Memba Her?!

English child actor Hayley Mills was only 14 years old when she landed the role of the long-lost identical twin sisters Susan Evers and Sharon McKendrick -- who meet at summer camp and create hijinx after swapping homes -- in the 1961 classic movie "The Parent Trap."

While HM took on the gig of both daughters in the twinning movie ... The OG 'Trap' movie also included Maureen O'Hara as the loving mother, Maggie McKendrick ... and Brian Keith as the ranch living father, Mitch Evers.