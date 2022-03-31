Guess Who This Comical Kid Turned Into!

Before this turtleneck tyke turned into one of the funniest parody actors, he was just a little guy with 10 siblings running around New York City.

This cute kid's comedic abilities led him to attend LaGuardia High School in New York City, and then he was off to the big screen at age 19. His big break came when he was cast alongside big stars like Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey and Jennifer Lopez. Soon after, he landed his very own sitcom in the mid-'90s.