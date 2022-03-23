Guess Who This Teething Toddler Turned Into!
GUESS WHO THIS TEETHING TODDLER TURNED INTO!
3/23/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this little girl with pigtails was cutting her teeth in the entertainment biz as a soap actor, she was just a typical happy gal taking a bite out of Stratford, New Jersey.
After marrying one of Hollywood's hottest soap studs, she and her hunk of a husband often co-host together on a morning talk show and talk about how much they embarrass their 3 children.
This bubbly girl with iconic big cheeks and deep dimples is well known for discussing her very public life and enjoys spending her free time with her loved ones in the Hamptons.