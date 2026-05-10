Tom Brady Hits On Kevin Hart's Wife During Netflix is a Joke Roast

A-listers gathered on Sunday to roast the crap out of Kevin Hart ... but the comedian wanted to get things started by taking a few shots of his own.

He took the stage at the Kia Forum in L.A. to say he was going to be a good sport while he gets roasted, not a "f***ing bitch" like Tom Brady.

And as he went on and on slamming the superstar QB ... Tom himself stepped out from backstage.

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He confronted the comedian by gifting him a child-sized Knicks jersey, calling him a "f***ing hobbit" and making cracks about his 2017 affair ... when he cheated on his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Hart.

Tom said ... "I’m a busy man, but I do have a few words for you before I return to my affairs in Las Vegas. Oh, wait, I’m talking about affairs in Las Vegas. Was that off? Not supposed to talk about affairs in Vegas? I think I broke another rule."

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After roasting the star-studded panel waiting for their turn to take the stage, Tom set his sights back on Kevin.

He said ... "I'm too classy to go after your beautiful wife. Or am I?" TB hit Eniko with a "what's up" as cameras cut to her.