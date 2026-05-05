Alix Earle Keeps Tom Brady Out of Netflix Reality Show Storyline

Tom Brady has been one of the more talked-about names connected to Alix Earle in recent months ... but fans tuning in to her upcoming Netflix reality show most likely won't hear about him ... TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell TMZ ... the series follows Alix's day-to-day life, including her family, friendships, business ventures and dating world ... but Brady is not mentioned and doesn't play a role in the Season 1 storyline.

Instead, we're told the show leans into Alix's breakup with NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios, with cameras capturing her navigating single life and the emotional aftermath. Our sources say dating remains a major theme, but we're told Brady simply hasn't come up.

We broke the story ... Alix and Tom sparked dating rumors after being spotted together at a New Year's Eve party in St. Barts, where video showed them dancing close and chatting.

Play video content Video: Tom Brady and Alix Earle Spotted Dancing at NYE Party in St. Barths

The buzz continued as they were later seen at high-profile events, including Super Bowl weekend parties and Las Vegas outings. Neither has publicly commented on their situation.